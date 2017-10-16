Listen Live

Three Pets Lost To Orillia House Fire

Unattended Cooking Oil Blamed for $150,000 Fire

Three pets were killed in a weekend house fire in Orillia. Fire services got the call to a Gill St. home around 5:00 Saturday afternoon, to tackle a blaze that likely started in the kitchen. A pet cat, rat, and guinea pig died in the fire, while officials think unattended vegetable oil sparked the fire. Damage is pegged at $150,000. Never leave cooking unattended, and if heating cooking oil, the Orillia Fire Department recommends the use of thermostatically controlled appliances to do so.

