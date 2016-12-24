Three Lives Saved Last Night In Barrie

Quick work by police and paramedics saved three lives last night in Barrie. There were three separate drug overdoses in a three-hour period. Police say two people had taken prescription drugs not meant for them, a third had taken heroine. Two men, ages 27 and 39, were found without vital signs and revived by paramedics. The third, a 38 year old woman, was treated before falling unconscious after being found by her mother who called for help.