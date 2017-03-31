Listen Live

Three In Hospital Following Georgina Crash

Alcohol May Have Played a Part

Witnesses are needed following a crash in Georgina that sent two men and a woman to hospital. Around 11:00 Thursday evening, police went out to the two vehicle crash on Ravenshoe Road and McCowan, finding the two men in a pickup suffering non-life threatening injuries, while officers claim the woman behind the wheel of a coupe had the smell of booze on her breath. She too was taken to hospital, but York Regional Police need to hear from witnesses to get a complete picture of what happened. If you can help, call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7300 to speak to an officer.

