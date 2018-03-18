UPDATE: Infant Has Died, Mom And Toddler In Hospital After Carbon Monoxide Call
Dad finds family ailing after returning home for night-shift
1 pm
Fire officials confirm a ten-month-old child has died, a mother and three-year-old child have been transferred to hospitals in Toronto.
11 am
Barrie fire crews responded to a medical call and found high levels of carbon monoxide. A mother, a three year old and a ten month old baby were transported to hospital. Reports indicate the three-year-old was the only responsive party. Barrie Fire reminds you to protect your family with a working CO alarm. More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.