Three Dollar Movies Coming To Theaters This Summer

To celebrate the summer, Cineplex has created a sweet deal for all. From July to August, people can watch Cineplex’s Family Favourites movie series on Wednesday’s for the small price of $2.99 a ticket.

In just over a weeks time, select theatres across Canada will host screenings of movies such as Justice League, Despicable Me 3, E.T, and more! All films start at 11 a.m.

On top of that, a portion of the proceeds go towards the WE Charity. Why not spend a late Wednesday morning watching movies for 2.99?