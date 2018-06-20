Listen Live

Three Dollar Movies Coming To Theaters This Summer

To celebrate the summer, Cineplex has created a sweet deal for all. From July to August, people can watch Cineplex’s Family Favourites movie series on Wednesday’s for the small price of $2.99 a ticket.

In just over a weeks time, select theatres across Canada will host screenings of movies such as Justice LeagueDespicable Me 3E.T, and more! All films start at 11 a.m.

On top of that, a portion of the proceeds go towards the WE Charity. Why not spend a late Wednesday morning watching movies for 2.99?

