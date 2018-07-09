Threats Made Over Wrong Order at Innisfil Coffee Shop

An elderly man is up on charges after they got his order wrong. A 75-year-old man placed an order at a coffee shop on Innisfil Beach Rd. around lunchtime Friday afternoon, and it is said the clerk misheard him and keyed in the wrong order. The man allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun over the mistake, before taking his purchase and leaving the store. Police tracked down the man to an Innisfil address and say the suspect is facing charges of Uttering Threats, Assault with a Weapon, and Weapons Dangerous. Police say the “gun” turned out to be a collapsible cane.