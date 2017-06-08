Listen Live

Thousand Dollar Rock Delivered to Stroud

Online Buyer Got a Rock instead of Rock and Roll

A young Stroud lad got a rock, but no roll to go with it. South Simcoe Police are warning folks to be vigilant about online shopping, after a local man spent a thousand bucks on what he thought was a new guitar. Police say he sent $1000 to a seller on Kijiji, claiming to be from Nova Scotia, but when the package arrived, the only thing in it was packaging material and a large rock. Police suggest meeting face to face in a public place when conducting online transactions. And deal in cash only, to avoid fraudulent cheques.

