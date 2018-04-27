Thornton Academy PA Day Event

8am to 4pm

Looking for something for your kids to do on the PA Day?

Thornton Academy is opening it’s doors to the community and offering a fun filled day for kids from Kindergarten to Gr. 8.

This FREE event will take place on our 100 acre property, kids will get to explore outdoors, check out the animals, experiment in our science lab, participate in arts and crafts and SO much more. All in a safe, fun environment.

Contact us today as spots are limited. events.thorntonacademy@gmail.com or 7054584949.