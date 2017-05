Hey, thanks for checking in. Just out of the office this week, but make sure you join Tim Westin filling in on the drive home the rest of this week. Tim has chances for you to win passes to see Canada’s Ultimate Pink Floyd Tribute, Comfortably Numb Friday night at Maverick’s Music Hall, plus Jackpot Radio to win lottery tickets and some of the best music to drive home to in Central Ontario.

Have a GREAT week. See you back here next week..