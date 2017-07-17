This Video Interviews Nickelback Fans
And why they love them so much! (Warning: Language may offend.)
Vice went to a Nickelback concert and interviewed Nickelback fans. It’s no secret that this Canadian band has been the band that people love to hate. But obviously there are millions of people around the world who love them because they’ve sold 50 million albums worldwide and they’re the 11th best-selling music act IN THE WORLD.
So here’s what fans had to say about their beloved band:
Main Image via noisy.vice.com