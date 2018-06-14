Listen Live

This Raccoon Scaled a 25-story Building in Minnesota

He's a tiny, fluffy, adorable hero

By Funny, Morning Show

This little raccoon captivated the internet by scaling a 25-story building in St. Paul, Minnesota. It’s noteworthy that the building he chose to climb did not have any balconies or open windows, so once he went up, he had nowhere else to go.

Someone caught him taking a much-deserved rest break on the 23rd floor.

Don’t worry, the raccoon made it to the roof where there were live traps set up. He was safely transported to an “undisclosed location” by Wildlife Management.

[via NPR]

