This Raccoon Scaled a 25-story Building in Minnesota

This little raccoon captivated the internet by scaling a 25-story building in St. Paul, Minnesota. It’s noteworthy that the building he chose to climb did not have any balconies or open windows, so once he went up, he had nowhere else to go.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

Here it is, #MPRRaccoon’s valiant climb to the top of the UBS Center in Downtown St. Paul, this morning. @KARE11 @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ot1DPNeRF5 — D.P. (@DPet_KARE11News) June 13, 2018

THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD HE MADE IT #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/DC7LsZ2EZP — Joel Neill (@joelneill) June 13, 2018

Someone caught him taking a much-deserved rest break on the 23rd floor.

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Don’t worry, the raccoon made it to the roof where there were live traps set up. He was safely transported to an “undisclosed location” by Wildlife Management.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018