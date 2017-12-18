This Parliament Hill Gingerbread House Is SO Canadian

Time to step up your gingerbread house-building game! This gingerbread parliament hill just won Canadian Christmas!

It even includes a Centennial Flame gummy which commemorates Canada’s 100th anniversary of Confederation.

It was not even from a kit since it was for an annual family gingerbread competition. I’d like to see the rest of the entries!

If you need a kit, it can’t get more Canadian than this. Try a zamboni gingerbread kit!

Main Image via Twitter / @emilyskublics