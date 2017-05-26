This Invention Will Ensure You Have Ice Cold Beer Wherever you Go This Summer

Lugging a cooler full of beer around is a lot of work. The beer is heavy enough on it’s own, but once you add ice, you need to have super-human strength to transport it anywhere without throwing your back out.

Cue the Cooler Caddy. It’s an ‘autonomous follow me cooler that connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth and uses GPS to navigate’.

The only problem, you have to build it yourself. The hero’s at Hacker House have released a step-by-step guide to help you out!

Click here for detailed instructions on how to build your own Cooler Caddy!

(cover photo via uıɐɾ ʞ ʇɐɯɐs flickr)