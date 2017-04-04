Listen Live

This Guy Is Trying To Make PEEPZA Happen

And it's not going to happen.

Food, Funny

Twitter user @AustinOnSocial seems to think that putting peeps on pizza is better than putting pineapple on pizza. I get that pineapple as a topping on pizza has been the subject of controversy lately but you can’t tell me that candy is a better option! Hawaiian pizza is my favourite.

FYI: Peeps are marshmallow candies, sold in the United States and Canada, that are shaped into chicks, bunnies, and other animals. There are also different shapes used for various holidays.

I just don’t know if I can get behind this and looks like the Twitterverse can’t either.

Even this official pizza company wasn’t into it:

Would you try Peepza?

