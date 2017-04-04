This Guy Is Trying To Make PEEPZA Happen
And it's not going to happen.
Twitter user @AustinOnSocial seems to think that putting peeps on pizza is better than putting pineapple on pizza. I get that pineapple as a topping on pizza has been the subject of controversy lately but you can’t tell me that candy is a better option! Hawaiian pizza is my favourite.
FYI: Peeps are marshmallow candies, sold in the United States and Canada, that are shaped into chicks, bunnies, and other animals. There are also different shapes used for various holidays.
This > pineapple pizza. 😍 pic.twitter.com/6aPAvc2Pey
— Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) April 2, 2017
I just don’t know if I can get behind this and looks like the Twitterverse can’t either.
@AustinOnSocial pic.twitter.com/Kmpf8N9NyM
— kepta (@ZMONEY220) April 3, 2017
@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man.
— Becca 🇺🇸🖖🏻🏳️🌈 (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017
@AustinOnSocial Uh i think you crossed a line
— Pete (@X_E_DOS) April 3, 2017
Even this official pizza company wasn’t into it:
@Becoming_Bryna @AustinOnSocial Passing on the peeps 👀
— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) April 3, 2017
Would you try Peepza?