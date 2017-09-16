This day in Rock History-Sept 15- Johnny Ramone Dies

On September 15, 2004, Johhny Ramone passed away after a battle with prostate cancer at the age of 55. Johnny was born on October 8th, 1948 as John William Cummings in New York.



As a teenager, Johnny played in a band called the Tangerine Puppets alongside future Ramones drummer Tamás Erdélyi, better known as Tommy Ramone. Johnny is the founding member of The Ramones and is the only member that stayed in the band for the Ramones entire career.

Johnny was an incredibly important figure in the punk rock community which was in stark contrast with his political views as a conservative.

Johnny was married to Linda Ramone who originally dated Lead singer of The Ramones Joey. Linda left Jey for Johnny was a terrible strain on their relationship as friends and in the band. Despite this, they continued to tour together.

Here is the last interview that Johnny did before he died.