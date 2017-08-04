This Crime is so Very Canadian

Someone in Nova Scotia addressed a wrong in the most Canadian way possible. Andrew Killawee noticed a very interesting sign next to someones mailbox that said, “Bring back my wheelbarrow”.

That’s not even the best part. Two days later, he snapped a picture of this second sign.

I'm from rural Nova Scotia. Can confirm. — Darren Huxter (@darren_huxter) August 1, 2017