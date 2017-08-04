This Crime is so Very Canadian
The case of the missing wheelbarrow
Someone in Nova Scotia addressed a wrong in the most Canadian way possible. Andrew Killawee noticed a very interesting sign next to someones mailbox that said, “Bring back my wheelbarrow”.
Rural NS Crime stoppers
Posted by Andrew Killawee on Saturday, July 29, 2017
That’s not even the best part. Two days later, he snapped a picture of this second sign.
I'm not even kidding….
Posted by Andrew Killawee on Monday, July 31, 2017
Twitter loved it…
I'm from rural Nova Scotia. Can confirm.
— Darren Huxter (@darren_huxter) August 1, 2017
Drove by this Sunday am and had a good laugh. Went to take a pic later that aft and buddy was out painting his thank you sign 🙂 love it
— Lisa wadden (@lisa_wadden) August 1, 2017