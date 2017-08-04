Listen Live

This Crime is so Very Canadian

The case of the missing wheelbarrow

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Someone in Nova Scotia addressed a wrong in the most Canadian way possible. Andrew Killawee noticed a very interesting sign next to someones mailbox that said, “Bring back my wheelbarrow”.

Rural NS Crime stoppers

Posted by Andrew Killawee on Saturday, July 29, 2017

That’s not even the best part. Two days later, he snapped a picture of this second sign.

I'm not even kidding….

Posted by Andrew Killawee on Monday, July 31, 2017

Twitter loved it…

 

Related posts

Game of Thrones’ Jamie Lannister and Euron Greyjoy are BFFs

Chris Hardwick’s @midnight comes to an end

A Miami Vice Reboot is Coming

There is a ‘Golden Ratio’ for the Perfect Cup of Coffee Every Time

Baby Cow Looks Exactly Like Gene Simmons

You can now eat “Trump Gummies”

Toronto Blue Jays to Raise Ticket Prices for 2018 Season

Mrs. Doubtfire Prank Call

6 Great Totems from WayHome