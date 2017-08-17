Thirty Grand Donation Towards Orillia Hospital Equipment

A real boon for Soldier’s Memorial in Orillia. The hospital today says it has received a $30,000 donation to go toward equipment ant technology over the next five years. Good news especially, as the hospital is in need of nine new anesthetic gas machines at a cost of $70,000 each, along with a $470,000 urology table. The donation comes by way of Orillia Hyundai, a local business Soldier’s Memorial says have supported the hospital for years.