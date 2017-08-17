Listen Live

Thirty Grand Donation Towards Orillia Hospital Equipment

Orillia Hyundai Continues Supporting Local Hospital

By News

A real boon for Soldier’s Memorial in Orillia. The hospital today says it has received a $30,000 donation to go toward equipment ant technology over the next five years. Good news especially, as the hospital is in need of nine new anesthetic gas machines at a cost of $70,000 each, along with a $470,000 urology table. The donation comes by way of Orillia Hyundai, a local business Soldier’s Memorial says have supported the hospital for years.

Related posts

The Lab Gets The Credit for An Arrest in Connection to a Bradford Armed Robbery

Stolen Vehicle Returned Before Owner Knew It Was Gone

UPDATE: Police Release 3D Facial Reconstruction in Decades-Old Cold Case

UPDATE: Warrant Issued For Shooting In Downtown Barrie

Zach Starts Making Tracks For Ottawa

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Tribunal Axes Clearview Wind Farm Approval

Cement Truck Crash Shuts Down The 400

Suspicious Fire In Wasaga Beach