Thinking Of Running For Mayor, Councillor or School Trustee?

The municipal election may still be a ways off (October 22), but things begin happening very soon. Nominations open May 1 and close July 27. But before you toss your hat into the race, Springwater Township Clerk Renee Chaperon says you may want to attend an information session, to find out what you’re getting yourself into…

The City of Orillia and Townships of Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Ramara and Severn are teaming up for two information sessions on Thursday April 12 – 2-4pm at the Oro Medonte Administration Centre and 7-9pm at Orillia City Hall. Chaperon says the sessions are for those thinking of running, as well as those who may be helping with a campaign.

No need to pre-register, but you may at…

email: Janette Teeter at jteeter@oromedonte.ca for the Oro Medonte session

email: Janet Nyhof at jnyhof@orillia.ca for the Orillia session

Be sure to include your name, address and phone number.

A similar session is planned at Barrie City Hall on April 20 from 2-4pm.