Thieves Steal Boxes of ‘Roll Up the Rim Cups’

If you are someone who visits Tim Horton’s even once per week, you know February is Roll Up the Rim month. The prizes are pretty sweet, which explains who two people broke into the Tim Horton’s storage facility in Belleville, Ontario and stole boxes of Roll Up the Rim cups.

A 19-year-old former Tim Horton’s employee turned himself in to police and has been charged with two counts of break, enter and theft. The second suspect is still at large.

(cover photo via Shawn Nystrand via flickr)