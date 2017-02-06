Listen Live

Thieves Steal Boxes of ‘Roll Up the Rim Cups’

They made off with an unspecified number of boxes

By Funny, Local, Morning Show, Uncategorized

If you are someone who visits Tim Horton’s even once per week, you know February is Roll Up the Rim month. The prizes are pretty sweet, which explains who two people broke into the Tim Horton’s storage facility in Belleville, Ontario and stole boxes of Roll Up the Rim cups.

A 19-year-old former Tim Horton’s employee turned himself in to police and has been charged with two counts of break, enter and theft. The second suspect is still at large.

(cover photo via Shawn Nystrand via flickr)

Related posts

There’s a Scientific Explanation for Why The Sound of People Chewing Annoys You

WATCH: The First Ever Live Superbowl Commercial

Winterfest 2017

Superbowl: You Bet!

Styx Drummer Sued for Injuring Fan With Drumstick

Sharknado 5 is Coming

2017 Superbowl Commercials

5 Gadgets that will Not Exist by 2025

Rob Lowe is Looking for a Personal Assistant