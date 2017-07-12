Listen Live

Thieves Steal 24 Bus Batteries

Police SAY 2 LICENSE PLATES STOLEN AS WELL

By News

Barrie Police are investigating a theft of two-dozen bus batteries after a break in yesterday. They say a pick-up truck arrived to 28 Vespra Street in Barrie around 4am Tuesday morning to the Sinton Landmark bus yard. It is believed the occupants then stole 24 batteries from eight school buses parked there. They hope that someone can recognize the truck that was caught on security camera. Anyone with info is asked to contact Constable Groh of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2533.

 

