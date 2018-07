OPP are looking for help finding the thieves who broke into Hewitt’s Farm on Town Line in Severn Township and made off with a safe filled with cash. They worked quickly. The theft happened between 2:40 am and 3 am Saturday morning.

If you were in the area and saw anything – suspicious or otherwise – you’re asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).