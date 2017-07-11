Listen Live

These Wendy’s Instructional Videos are Hilarious

So much 80s!

When you start a new job, you usually have to watch a series of corporate training video to familiarize yourself with your new surroundings and tasks. What if the training videos taught you everything you needed to do… but did it all in song?

Wendy’s created some epic training videos throughout the 80s and we have collected them for you. Wendy’s is very active on social media, perhaps they can be persuaded to create new ones…

Wendy’s Hot Drinks Rap

Wendy’s Cold Drinks R&B Song

Wendy’s Grill Skills Rap/Skit (song starts at 3:42)
CC image courtesy of Mike Mozart via Flickr

