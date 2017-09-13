These Pictures of Fort Lauderdale Before and After Hurricane Irma are Crazy

Hurricane Irma has ravaged The Caribbean and Florida (as well as Georgia and South Carolina) leaving at least 40 dead and millions without power (it could take weeks before electricity is fully restored). Floridians returned to their homes earlier this week after Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm. Returning residents shared photos of their damaged houses and property on social media. Imgur user @suchapunchableface shared this photo of a road in Fort Lauderdale after the storm.

For reference, here’s the before picture:

According to The Telegraph, the two recent hurricanes, Irma and Harvey, could cost the US economy $290 billion.