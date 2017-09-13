Listen Live

These Pictures of Fort Lauderdale Before and After Hurricane Irma are Crazy

Someone said it looks like a real-life Mario Kart Racetrack

By Morning Show

Hurricane Irma has ravaged The Caribbean and Florida (as well as Georgia and South Carolina) leaving at least 40 dead and millions without power (it could take weeks before electricity is fully restored). Floridians returned to their homes earlier this week after Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm. Returning residents shared photos of their damaged houses and property on social media. Imgur user @suchapunchableface shared this photo of a road in Fort Lauderdale after the storm.

For reference, here’s the before picture:

According to The Telegraph, the two recent hurricanes, Irma and Harvey, could cost the US economy $290 billion.

Related posts

J.J. Abrams to Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

Gene Simmons Will Deliver ‘The Vault’ Box Set to Your House

Celebrity Telethon Airing Tonight to Raise Money for Hurricane Victims

Eric Clapton in Toronto to Promote New Documentary

WATCH: Harrison Ford Directing Traffic in NYC

8th Annual Undie 500

Jared Leto Blinded Himself for Blade Runner Role

Fox in Talks to Revive ‘King of the Hill’

‘It’ Smashes Box Office Records