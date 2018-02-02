These 87 Ontario Grocery Stores Will Soon Sell Beer And Cider

The government of Ontario announced today 87 more stores across the province that will be authorized to sell beer and cider.

These stores are added to the over 200 existing already authorized grocery stores, 70 of which that are also permitted to sell wine.

Take a look to see what store is closest to you:

Greater Toronto Area

Allan’s Your Independent, Grocer Pickering 1900, Dixie Rd

Dave & Charlotte’s No Frills, Toronto, 449 Carlaw Ave

Enzo’s No Frills, Richmond Hill, 9325 Yonge St.

Fortinos, Toronto, 700 Lawrence Ave. W.

Fortinos, Brampton, 55 Mountainash Rd.

Fortinos, Brampton, 60 Quarry Edge Dr.

Fresh Co, Toronto, 2490 Gerrard St. E.

Galati Fresh Market, Toronto, 5845 Leslie St.

Loblaws, Toronto, 301 Moore Ave.

Loblaws, Mississauga, 5970 Mclaughlin Rd.

Loblaws, Richmond Hill, 10909 Yonge St.

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Burlington, 2900 Walker’s Line

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Milton, 1079 Maple Ave.

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Mississauga, 3163 Winston Churchill Blvd.

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Oakville, 338 Dundas St. E.

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Toronto, 93 Laird Dr.

Metro, Newmarket, 1111 Davis Dr.

Metro, Mississauga, 1858 Mississauga Valley Blvd.

Metro, Toronto, 444 Yonge St.

Metro, Toronto, 80 Front St.

Mike & Lori’s No Frills, Toronto, 70 Island Rd.

Peter’s No Frills, Toronto, 222 Lansdowne Ave.

Real Canadian Superstore, Brampton, 85 Steeles Ave. W.

Real Canadian Superstore, Toronto, 825 Don Mills Rd.

Starsky Fine Foods, Aurora, 15630 Bayview Ave.

Vince’s Market, Newmarket, 869 Mulock Dr.

Walmart, Brampton, 5085 Mayfield Rd.

Walmart, Keswick, 23550 Woodbine Ave.

Walmart, Whitby, 4100 Baldwin St. S.

Walmart, Mississauga, 2160 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W.

Walmart, Ajax, 270 Kingston Rd. E.

Walmart, Burlington, 4515 Dundas St.

Walmart, Burlington, 2065 Fairview St.

Walmart, Mississauga, 3155 Argentia Rd.

Walmart, Vaughan, 3600 Major Mackenzie Dr.

Walmart, Stouffville, 1050 Hoover Park Dr.

Walmart, Pickering, 1899 Brock Rd.

Walmart, Brampton, 9455 Mississauga Rd.

Walmart, Richmond Hill, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E.

West

Foodland, Owen Sound, 915 Tenth St.

Loblaws Inc., London, 1740 Richmond St. N.

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Ancaster, 1191 Wilson St. W.

Real Canadian Superstore, Sarnia, 600 Murphy Rd.

Real Canadian Superstore, Grimsby, 361 South Service Rd.

Sobeys, Waterloo, 450 Columbia St. W.

Walmart, Chatham, 881 St.Clair St.

Walmart, Niagara Falls, 7481 Oakwood Dr.

Walmart, London, 330 Clarke Rd.

Walmart, St. Catharines, 420 Vansickle Rd.

Walmart, Kitchener, 100 The Boardwalk

Walmart, Ancaster, 1051 Garner Rd. W.

Walmart, Guelph, 11 Woodlawn Rd. W.

Walmart, Orangeville, 95 1st St.

Walmart, Bradford, 545 Holland St. W.

Zehrs, Stratford, 865 Ontario St.

Zehrs, Orangeville, 50 Fourth Ave.

Zehrs, Cambridge, 180 Holiday Inn Dr.

Zehrs, Windsor, 5890 Malden Rd.

Zehrs, Guelph, 124 Clair Rd. E.

Zehrs, Kitchener, 750 Ottawa St.

East

Farm Boy, Ottawa, 3035 St. Joseph Blvd.

Farm Boy, Ottawa, 1250 Stittsville Main St.

Food Basics, Midland, 9226 Highway 93

Fresh Co, Collingwood, 55 Mountain Rd.

Loblaws, Ottawa, 363 Rideau St.

Loblaws, Ottawa, 1460 Merivale Rd.

Loblaws Inc., Barrie, 11 Bryne Dr.

McDaniel’s Your Independent Grocer, Nepean, 200 Grant Carman Dr.

Real Canadian Superstore, Brockville, 1972 Parkdale Ave.

Real Canadian Superstore, Ottawa, 4270 Innes Rd.

Walmart, Orillia, 1175 Murphy Rd.

Walmart, Barrhaven, 3651 Strandherd Dr.

Walmart, Trenton, 470 Second Doug Hill Rd.

Walmart, Cornwall, 420 Nineth St. W.

Walmart, Ottawa, 1375 Baseline Rd.

Walmart, Cobourg, 73 Strathy Rd.

Walmart, Kanata, 5357 Fernbank Rd.

North

Food Basics, Sudbury, 1875 Regent St.

Foodland, Sundridge, 10 John St.

Metro, Thunder Bay, 505 Arthur St. W.

Metro, North Bay, 390 Lakeshore Dr.

Neil’s Your Independent Grocer, HanmerHighway 69 N.

Real Canadian SuperstoreSudbury, 1485 Lasalle Blvd.

Walmart, Sault Ste. Marie, 446 Great Northern Rd.

Dailey’s Your Independent Grocer, Timmins, 654 Algonquin Blvd. E.

Grove’s Your Independent Grocer, Sudbury, 1836 Regent St. S.

