There’s Snow Place Like Downtown Barrie For Winterfest

Celebrating The Snowy Season in Barrie

By News

Barrie’s Winterfest is right around the corner. The annual celebration of all things snow gets underway Saturday morning, and promises everything from a pancake breakfast and winter sports demos, to professional ice sculptures, and a few truckloads of snow. Barrie’s Community Events Co-ordinator Arin Donnelly says this year comes with a patriotic theme too.

If you’ve passed Heritage Park over the past few days, you’d have noticed the snow trucked in to help build snow sculptures. Donnelly says they don’t just scrape that snow off the streets and plop it down at the waterfront.

As far as the ice sculptures are concerned, they don’t just stick ice picks in someone’s hands and hope for the best.

Also during Winterfest, a Polar Plunge. Several members of our staff, including afternoon news guy Brett, are expected to take a dip in support of the Special Olympics.

 

