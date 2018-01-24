Listen Live

There’s a New ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Movie

"That's not a knife...this is a knife"

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

There’s a new surprise trailer out for a fourth installment of Crocodile Dundee. The trailer dropped last weekend and stars Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth.

People don’t quite believe this is a real movie because it surfaced out of thin air. There is speculation that it is an elaborate campaign for a Super Bowl advertisement. Here’s the official synopsis of the film:

“Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no-one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee.
This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.”

 

Related posts

13 Movies To Get You Excited For 2018