There’s a New ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Movie

There’s a new surprise trailer out for a fourth installment of Crocodile Dundee. The trailer dropped last weekend and stars Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth.

People don’t quite believe this is a real movie because it surfaced out of thin air. There is speculation that it is an elaborate campaign for a Super Bowl advertisement. Here’s the official synopsis of the film:

“Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no-one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee.

This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.”