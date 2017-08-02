Listen Live

There is a ‘Golden Ratio’ for the Perfect Cup of Coffee Every Time

If you’re one of those people who is always striving (and never succeeding) to find the right ratio of coffee to water for that perfect cup of java, you’re not alone.

Thankfully, the experts at the National Coffee Association USA have released the ‘Golden Ratio’ for the perfect cup of coffee every time. The ‘Golden Ratio’ is said to be one or two tablespoons of coffee (depending on how strong you like it) to six ounces of water. The association also recommends the water be between 185-205 degrees and that it is allowed to rest for one minute after reaching full boil before being poured over the coffee grounds. If you have time to freshly grind your beans, it is said to give you a better taste.

 

