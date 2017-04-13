Listen Live

The Rap Sheet – April 13th

Police activity from across the community this week

By News

Police activity in the community:

Barrie police are looking for what appears to be a very hungry bandit. Seems a man tried tied to break into Mary Brown’s Famous Chicken and Taters on Wellington Street West in Barrie early Friday morning. After smashing the glass and triggering the alarm, the man ran off. Investigators believe he may the same man connected to a robbery a half hour later, at Papa Joe’s Pizza. Police say if you have information on this man, give them a call.

Image courtesy of Barrie Police 
Police in Midland had their hands full this week with a man who they say visited a business on King Street and began harassing employees on Sunday. Police attended that scene, but the man returned a day later, threatening staff and customers. Police have charged that 53 year old man with 3 counts of uttering threats, 2 counts of causing a disturbance and 4 counts of breaching probation.

And a reminder that Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with police all across the province will be participating in the Easter long weekend seat belt campaign.  Expect to see a lot more cops on the road and buckle up! If your caught without that seat belt on, its a 240$ fine with 2 demerit points.

