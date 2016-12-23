The Worst Christmas Specials According To Craig

I haven’t seen every Christmas movie or special, but I’ve seen enough bad ones to make a list. Some of these are from my childhood that I only have a vague recollection of. So I had to remind myself by watching the torture again.

Enjoy…I didn’t.

Christmas With The Kranks

I had to start with this because it’s such a terrible idea for a movie. You can’t go away and enjoy yourself this Christmas, we have a Christmas light display that counts on you…so let’s bully you into doing what you don’t want to do. Real festive.

Mr. T and Webster Christmas Special

One’s big, the other is small…that’s a recipe for comedy.I love how Webster doesn’t want to sing in this clip…then instantly busts a move.

Santa With Muscles

Ever wonder why Hulk Hogan’s acting career never took off? Exhibit A

Alf’s Christmas Special

I remember watching this as a kid and being mortified. Alf delivers a baby, watches a little girl die, and tries to talk a man out of jumping off a bridge. All I wanted was a few “I’m going to eat ‘Lucky’ the cat jokes”

Star Wars Christmas Special

This may fall in to the “so bad, it’s good” category. After a few beers late at night, there’s a chance you’ll get some laughs out of it. I’ll let you decide!