The World’s Fastest Lawnmower

Will you need a drivers license to mow the lawn?

By Morning Show, Tech

If you owned this lawnmower you wouldn’t even have time to finish your beer before you finished the lawn.

Honda held the title of World’s Fastest Lawn Mower in 2014 by creating a mower that got up to 116.57 mph (187 kph). Then in 2015, someone else took their title and Honda has just got it back by creating the Mean Mower, which reaches speeds of at least 134 mph (215 kph). This mower can go faster than a Honda Civic.

Honda implanted the engine from their CBR1000RR Fireblade SP superbike into the mower. So the Mean Mower has a V-8 engine and pumps out 189 horsepower, 13000 rpm, and 106 pound-feet of torque.

