The Who Announce Las Vegas Shows!

Once dubbed the world’s loudest Rock & Roll band, The Who are putting the wraps on their last big tour which comes to an end next month with five scheduled shows in England. They also have two scheduled acoustic performances of Tommy on their itinerary as well.

Then, just announced this week, this summer the band will play six shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas starting on July 29. Other scheduled dates include Aug. 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11. Even though acts like Elton John and Rod Stewart have performed the Coliseum at Ceaser’s Palace, this will be a first for a rock band to have a residency performance there.

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows go on sale this Friday afternoon.