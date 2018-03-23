The Weirdest Things People Have Left in Ubers…
...including a french bulldog statue
What’s the weirdest thing you have ever forgotten in a cab? Maybe a shopping bag or your phone? Uber has released their Lost & Found Index and some of the things people forget will make you scratch your head.
10 Most Frequently Forgotten Items in Ubers – US
- Phone
- Wallet
- Keys
- Clothing
- Glasses
- Bag
- Backpack
- Vape/Ecig
- Headphones
- ID/Drivers License
50 Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in Ubers
- Burger King visor
- Divorce papers
- Star Wars Encyclopedia
- Gold grills with diamonds
- Originally signed Jessie James Decker CD
- Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail
- A 1.3 carat round diamond
- 2 packets of Dead Sea mud
- Bag with a Kevin Durant Jersey + a Mario doll
- Rhinestone mask
- Detox tea
- Tax returns
- Long board with rasta colors
- Slice of pizza
- Marriage certificate
- Ukulele
- Cat carrier
- Box full of hair extensions
- Nintendo 64
- Bushnell Golf Rangefinder
- Dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin
- Flute
- Bulletproof vest
- Flat screen TV
- A black collapsible wagon
- Jetpack
- A green Birkenstock right shoe
- Harmonica
- Jamaica Slippers
- French bulldog statues
- Leaf Blower
- Kids scooter
- Laundry hamper
- Fly fishing rod
- Minnie Mouse light up ears
- My brother
- Butcher knife
- Tuxedo
- Feather headband
- Nuggets & large fries
- A single dart
- Emoji lunch box
- Orange air mattress
- A bride’s veil
- Pool cue
- Pink stuffed animal pig
- College diploma
- Pokemon card holder
- Red cape
- Forest Green alpaca scarf