The Weirdest Things People Have Left in Ubers…

What’s the weirdest thing you have ever forgotten in a cab? Maybe a shopping bag or your phone? Uber has released their Lost & Found Index and some of the things people forget will make you scratch your head.

10 Most Frequently Forgotten Items in Ubers – US

Phone Wallet Keys Clothing Glasses Bag Backpack Vape/Ecig Headphones ID/Drivers License

50 Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in Ubers