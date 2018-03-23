Listen Live

The Weirdest Things People Have Left in Ubers…

...including a french bulldog statue

By

What’s the weirdest thing you have ever forgotten in a cab? Maybe a shopping  bag or your phone? Uber has released their Lost & Found Index and some of the things people forget will make you scratch your head.

10 Most Frequently Forgotten Items in Ubers – US

  1. Phone
  2. Wallet
  3. Keys
  4. Clothing
  5. Glasses
  6. Bag
  7. Backpack
  8. Vape/Ecig
  9. Headphones
  10. ID/Drivers License

50 Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in Ubers

  1. Burger King visor
  2. Divorce papers
  3. Star Wars Encyclopedia
  4. Gold grills with diamonds
  5. Originally signed Jessie James Decker CD
  6. Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail
  7. A 1.3 carat round diamond
  8. 2 packets of Dead Sea mud
  9. Bag with a Kevin Durant Jersey + a Mario doll
  10. Rhinestone mask
  11. Detox tea
  12. Tax returns
  13. Long board with rasta colors
  14. Slice of pizza
  15. Marriage certificate
  16. Ukulele
  17. Cat carrier
  18. Box full of hair extensions
  19. Nintendo 64
  20. Bushnell Golf Rangefinder
  21. Dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin
  22. Flute
  23. Bulletproof vest
  24. Flat screen TV
  25. A black collapsible wagon
  26. Jetpack
  27. A green Birkenstock right shoe
  28. Harmonica
  29. Jamaica Slippers
  30. French bulldog statues
  31. Leaf Blower
  32. Kids scooter
  33. Laundry hamper
  34. Fly fishing rod
  35. Minnie Mouse light up ears
  36. My brother
  37. Butcher knife
  38. Tuxedo
  39. Feather headband
  40. Nuggets & large fries
  41. A single dart
  42. Emoji lunch box
  43. Orange air mattress
  44. A bride’s veil
  45. Pool cue
  46. Pink stuffed animal pig
  47. College diploma
  48. Pokemon card holder
  49. Red cape
  50. Forest Green alpaca scarf

 

