The Trews Coming to Barrie

Just announced with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew, THE TREWS are coming to Barrie for a special Winter Meltdown Concert Party Friday February 23rd at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie.

Special guests include Local & Loud Winners RUEBELLA and BIGFOOT’S HAND to warm up the evening. Tickets go on sale this Saturday January 13th at 10am, but you can get yours before they go on sale AND at a discount price, plus you’ll qualify for a chance to meet and greet with The Trews in person!

For 24 hours, starting this Friday morning at 10am, ROCK 95 listeners can get tickets before they go on sale to the public by clicking here and using the promo code ROCK 95. Not only will you get your tickets before anyone else, you’ll also have a chance to win the Meet ‘n Greet Experience which includes VIP Fast Lane Entry to the show, Autographed Swag and a personalized photo with The Trews!

Come on out and help us Meltdown Winter with The Trews Friday February 23rd at Maverick’s Music Hall.