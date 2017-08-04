The Swineapple Taking Over BBQs

A wild barbecue craze is finally hitting the mainstream. The “Swineapple” is a creation designed to satisfy the desires of bacon lovers everywhere. It requires a lot of preparation, but based on the online reactions – it may totally be worth it.

Would you EVER eat a ‘swineapple’?! https://t.co/7UOzHZ2Mil pic.twitter.com/66KJ0JOM1p — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) August 3, 2017

The creation requires mastery of the bacon weave – a concept popularized by the online cooking series “Epic Meal Time”. Once the bacon is woven, wrap it around your pineapple and either bake or barbecue your creation.

@Vash_505 #foodporn we had swineapple for dinner today! Pork inside a pineapple and wrapped in bacon! 5 hours on the barbecue! NOMS! pic.twitter.com/SWWVFiQrlG — Olivia T (@SwedishGrrrl) August 3, 2017

Gusface Grillah has posted a recipe for his version of the Swineapple here.

But there isn’t just one version of the swineapple. Tasty has posted their own version of the swineapple… as a hot dog!

OMG these grilled swineapple dogs are gonna steal the show at your next BBQ 😱 🍍 🌭! / / FULL RECIPE: https://t.co/Ign0VBMsec pic.twitter.com/y3Wqggy0qW — Tasty (@tasty) July 7, 2017

CC image courtesy of Cayobo via Flickr