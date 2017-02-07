The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga’s Superbowl Performance

Either The Simpsons have a bunch of psychic writers, or Lady Gaga took inspiration from their 2012 portrayal of her in the episode ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’.

The episode shows Gaga performing suspended in the air in Springfield and on the piano much like her recent Superbowl performance. She’s also wearing an outfit very similar to the silvery gray ensemble she wore.

The one major difference: she didn’t wear the fire-shooting bra.

Check out the clip from The Simpsons 2012 episode:

Now here’s Gaga’s halftime performance for your reference: