‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney Would Buy Fox 20 Years Ago

They’ve done it again. The Simpsons predicted that Disney would own Fox 20 years ago. Yesterday Disney acquired a huge chunk of Fox in a $54.2 billion deal.

Yesterday morning, The Simpsons tweeted a throwback image to an episode from 1998 called “When You Wish Upon a Star”, in which you can see “A division of Walt Disney Co.” written underneath the Twentieth Century Fox logo.

.@TheSimpsons I predict people will make far too much of this mere coincidence. https://t.co/dbYQSeZiaL — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 14, 2017

This isn’t the first time the Simpsons has predicted the future. They predicted that Donald Trump would become President of the United States and Lady Gaga’s Superbowl performance.