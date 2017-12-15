Listen Live

‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney Would Buy Fox 20 Years Ago

They need to make an episode about lottery ticket numbers...STAT

They’ve done it again. The Simpsons predicted that Disney would own Fox 20 years ago. Yesterday Disney acquired a huge chunk of Fox in a $54.2 billion deal.

Yesterday morning, The Simpsons tweeted a throwback image to an episode from 1998 called “When You Wish Upon a Star”, in which you can see “A division of Walt Disney Co.” written underneath the Twentieth Century Fox logo.

This isn’t the first time the Simpsons has predicted the future. They predicted that Donald Trump would become President of the United States and Lady Gaga’s Superbowl performance.

