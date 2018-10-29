‘The Simpsons’ Are Killing off Apu

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon won’t be on The Simpsons for much longer. They’re planning on dropping his character altogether after the racism concerns were raised last year.

Hank Azaria, who voices the character says he’d be more than willing to step down to allow for more representation of Indian and south Asian writers.

Producer Adi Shankar told IndieWire that “multiple sources” confirmed that Apu will be dropped. They say they won’t be making a big deal about it, but they’re going to be doing it to avoid the controversy surrounding the character.

(cover photo via istolethetv flickr)