The Scientific Secret to Living a Long and Happy Life

Science says if you want to live a long and happy life, have lots of sex and stare at boobs.

Seriously.

Medical Daily released the list which also includes getting married and having children. Getting a dad bod is up there as well. Here’s the full list.

Stare at Boobs

Apparently, staring at breasts (or looking at cute animals) create a positive mindset, which allows both men and women to make better decisions about their health.

Have Lots of Sex

Next time your advancements get rejected, show your significant other this list. Apparently having sex can have a protective effect on men’s health. Life expectancy increased by about five years because sex is a stress reliever, which reduces the likelihood of illness.

Get Married

You can’t argue with science. Men who have spouses reportedly live longer. The longer men stay married, the greater their survival advantage compared to single dudes. When you think about how hard it is for men to find clean socks without the help of their wives, this statistic isn’t that surprising.

Have Kids

Men and women with at least one child are more likely to live longer than individuals who don’t have children. Researchers believe parents tend to live healthier lifestyles than their childless counterparts.

Take on Responsibility

A sense of responsibility can improve daily function of elderly men and women, and also their longevity. Medical Daily cited a study that showed an improvement in socialization, alertness, and general function in elderly individuals who were given a plant to care for.

Get a “Dad Bod”

The “dad bod” is defined as a male physique that is relatively slim but not lean or toned. Apparently men with ‘dad bods’ are less likely to suffer from heart attacks and prostate cancer, and more likely to invest their time in their children rather than looking for other women.