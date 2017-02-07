Listen Live

The Rock Now Holds the World Record for World’s Largest Seven-Layer Dip

It weighed a total of 540 pounds

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Food, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been a professional athlete, wrestler, actor and now, world record holder.

He and his team recruited employees to help construct the world’s largest seven-layer dip in a giant fish tank Friday. A Guinness World Record official watched them build the 540 pound dip from sour cream, refried beans, guacamole, cheese, olives, and salsa.

This isn’t The Rock’s first Guinness World Record. He holds the record for most selfies in three minutes after taking 105 pictures with fans at the 2015 London premier of ‘San Andreas’.

