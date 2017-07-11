The Rock is One Step Closer to Running for President in 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t officially signed up for the 2020 election yet, but his fans sure are making it easy for him to say yes.

Despite The Rock saying that he could be the relatable President the U.S. needs, he also said that a lot could happen in three-and-a-half years. His fans still believe he’s the best choice for 2020. On Sunday, someone filed the ‘Run the Rock 2020’ campaign committee on Dwayne Johnson’s behalf with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Yes, we now have an official draft @TheRock political committee registered with the @FEC. pic.twitter.com/ylQxuZkOev — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 10, 2017

That ‘someone’ is Kenton Tilford from West Virginia. There is no clear connection between Tilford and Johnson. But, if Johnson does decide to run, he’ll have committee and campaign already set up thanks to Tilford.

(cover photo via Irfan.nasir05 flickr)