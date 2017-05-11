The Rock for President in 2020
"I think it's a real possibility"
From the WWE to the Tooth Fairy, to the White House? For the last year, people have been throwing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s name out as a potential candidate in the 2020 Presidential election. He finally addressed the possibility of giving up his high-paid Hollowood life for politics in GQ Magazine.
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at my @GQ cover for their once a year iconic comedy issue. Promoting #BAYWATCH I never had dreams of becoming a stand up comedian, like my comedy heroes, Richard Pryor and Robin Williams. But I always did and still do just love to laugh and more importantly, make other people laugh and feel good too. Fun lil’ fact, by the time I was 10, I could recite (word for word) every Richard Pryor monologue from his extremely racy acts. I was proud. My mom was not. She’d catch me and beat my ass and wash my mouth washed out with soap. Fun times. Excited to share this special issue with you. Very cool how life can come full circle. #GQ #ComedyIssue #WasItSomethingISaid? On newsstands TUES MAY 16th. *Link to the FULL STORY in my bio.
He revealed that the question of whether or not he would run has come up more and more in the past year. He told GQ:
“There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant–‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No Taxes!”
The Rock is currently the highest-paid actor on Earth and has proven his ability to influence people, which is why it’s no surprise both candidates approached him for endorsements in the last presidential election. He declined to give either candidate one.
When it comes to running for president in 2020, The Rock says “I think it’s a real possibility.”