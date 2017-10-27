Friday, October 27th – Rock 95 and Mavricks Music Hall present: Rock 95 Monster Bash! The only Halloween party that can get you into the ROCK 95 Burn Your Mortgage Birthday Bash. All you have to do is show up in a costume to get a ballot, it’s that easy.

And the best part…it’s free to get in and it’s your Chance to win Passes to The Rock 95 Birthday Bash.

Door open at 9pm, they’re will be additional prizes for best costume, drink specials and great rock Music all night

Do Halloween right. At the Rock 95 Monster Bash. Classic Rock. New Rock. SpoOOOoky Rock. Get it All. Rock 95.