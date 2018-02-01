The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, around 3:15 p.m., South Simcoe Police responded to a home on Melbourne Drive, in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, for a report of a break in. When the victim arrived home, she found 2 rooms ransacked. Camera footage at 12:02 p.m. shows the suspect walking up the driveway towards the house, peering through the garage door and then making his way to the rear door, which backs onto W Dykie Court, and proceeds to kick it in. The suspect is described as, male, wearing a long jacket with its hood up, dark pants, black running shoes with white soles. Officers are asking anyone with information on this crime to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORILLIA OPP

On January 27, 2018 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a theft of fuel at a local business on Memorial Avenue in the City of Orillia. On January 27, 2018 at approximately 10:50 pm the male attended a local fuel station and fueled the vehicle he was driving then drove off without paying. The vehicle is a newer model sedan suspected to be a Kia Forte. The vehicle was last seen on Barrie Road in Orillia. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this vehicle or person or was a witness to this incident they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.