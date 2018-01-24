The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male who was captured on video purchasing a pack of cigarettes and some lottery tickets with a debit card stolen from a vehicle moments before. On Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 shortly after midnight an unknown suspect entered a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence on Pepler Place, in the City of Barrie, and stole a wallet containing cash, identification and a debit card. Just before 1:00 am a male was then captured on video at the Circle K store located at 353 Anne Street North using the debit card tap function twice.

Description:

Male, white

Medium build

Approximately 5’11”-6’0″ tall

Clean shaven

Wearing a black toque, black winter jacket, brown hoodie, blue jeans and beige winter boots

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2718 or email at rsmith@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, a man attended South Simcoe Police, North Division, to report a fraud that had taken place. He reports that he met a couple of ladies while at the OLG Slots in Innisfil and they must have distracted him enough to get his bank card and PIN number sometime throughout the evening. This was noticed when the victim attended the bank to withdraw funds and noticed his banking card gone and close to $3000 missing from his account the next day. Police are investigating with the help of the banks and business cameras from where transactions have taken place.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a man with the theft of mirrors from a vehicle parked at a dealership in Bracebridge, ON, that occurred on Sunday January 14, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m. A man was caught on surveillance cameras stealing both side mirrors from a vehicle in a dealership parking lot on Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. The theft was reported to police the next morning when staff members became aware and the footage was shared via social media. Police began receiving tips that ultimately led to the identification of the suspect. A 49-year-old Orillia man faces Theft and Mischief charges.

On Saturday, January 20, 2018 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to attend a local store in Bracebridge, ON regarding two suspects that were stealing items. Police quickly arrived and located the suspects in the parking lot and as a result of their investigation, arrested and charged a 27 year-old Bracebridge man with Theft Under $5000, Fail to Comply with Undertaking, and Fail to Comply with Probation. He was held in custody and will next appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 30, 2018 to answer to his charges. Police have also charged a 23 year-old woman from Bracebridge with Theft Under $5000 X 6, and she will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 20, 2018 to answer to her charges.

ORILLIA OPP

On January 23, 2018 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to several complaints of mischiefs and thefts at local businesses in the City of Orillia. Businesses, 2 on West Street South, 2 on Norweld Drive and 1 on Memorial Avenue, reported significant damage to their property and/or thefts from their business that occurred through the night of January 22, 2018 to the morning of January 23, 2018. The thieves stole 4 full sets of rims and tires from one of the businesses on Norweld Drive and copper wire from a West Street South site. The suspect(s) did significant damage to all businesses. The Orillia OPP is continuing the investigation and is asking for the help of the public in solving these crimes. If anyone seen anything suspicious in the noted areas between January 22, 2018 between 07:00 pm and January 23, 2018 at 07:00 am they are encouraged to contact police. If any business owners in the area have video surveillance and have captured any suspicious activity on camera please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-325-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On January 22, 2018, members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received multiple reports of entries into vehicles in the Town of Parry Sound. A number of Items were stolen from the vehicles. The thefts are believed to have taken place over the night of January 21 into the early morning hours of January 22, 2018. Police would like to remind the public that they can take steps to safeguard their possessions and prevent crime. The OPP would like to offer the following tips;

Always make sure your vehicle is locked,

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area,

Roll up vehicle windows,

Avoid storing or leaving valuables or money in your vehicle,

Make it a part of your night-time routine to ensure your vehicles and home are locked and secured.

When it comes to parking your vehicle, an unlocked door or an open window is an invitation to thieves. The investigation is on-going.