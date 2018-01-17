The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two (2) suspects following a theft at Cabela’s, located at 50 Concert Way, in the City of Barrie. On Monday, January 15, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., two suspects were caught on video surveillance suspiciously wondering throughout the store and selecting various items, and placing them into a shopping cart. The pair was seen standing outside a fitting room, at which point the male selected the fish finder from the shopping cart and concealed it with a jacket and entered the fitting room. When exiting the fitting room the item was carefully concealed on his person. After several minutes the both suspects were observed leaving the store separately, and leaving the parking lot in a four-door red sedan. The investigation is ongoing. The suspects are described as;

Suspect 1

Male, white (30-35 yrs.)

Thin build, 165 lbs.

Wearing a black “Team Canada” baseball hat, green winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and blue jeans.

Suspect 2

Female, white (30-35 yrs.)

Heavy build

Brown hair pulled back into a bun

Wearing a grey zippered hooded, black pants and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable He of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2667, khe@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, January 16, 2018, just before 10:30 p.m.,a Bradford woman became involved in an argument with another tenant of the building where they lived. During the argument the female victim was pushed, and was told that he was going to kill her. While police were still on scene, the accused’s surety provided information that she had been threatened by him also, saying he was going to use a pair of scissors on her and that he damaged the inside of her apartment. A 19 year old Bradford man was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing. He is charged with Assault , Assault with a Weapon, Utter Threats to Cause Death and Mischief Under $5000 x 2. The victim did not require medical attention.