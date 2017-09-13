The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

The South Simcoe Police Service are investigating after five daytime break-ins in Bradford on Tuesday. At 10:30 a.m., a woman confronted a suspect inside her parents’ home on Compton Crescent. The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, with tanned skin, a black baseball cap, unshaven, wearing a blue long sleeved shirt and grey jeans. Nothing was taken and officers found the man cut a basement window screen to gain entry. Another home on Huron Lane was entered at 11:15 a.m. Some jewelry was taken from that house. Homeowners on Richardson Crescent, Turner Court and Mason Avenue also reported break ins that happened during the day. In each case, jewelry was the target. Entry was gained by prying ground floor windows or doors. Homeowners are asked to protect their property by making sure all accessible windows and doors are locked before leaving. Set an alarm, if you have one. Watch your neighbourhood, and report suspicious activity. Often, thieves will ring doorbells to make sure no one is home before breaking in. Check video surveillance cameras if you live in these neighbourhoods, and call the South Simcoe Police Service if you spot any suspicious activity. Anyone with information on this suspect or these crimes is asked to call the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.