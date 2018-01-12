The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, January 11, 2018, an Innisfil man reported to South Simcoe Police that he was being threatened by his tenant who had just been given an eviction notice. The threats of burning the house down and killing the landlord were said to a neighbour, who in turn told the homeowner. Police arrested and charged the 52 year old man from Innisfil with Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm and Unauthorized Possession of Firearm.

On Thursday, January 11, 2018, around 10:30 a.m, a South Simcoe Police constable, from the Traffic Unit, was patrolling Bradford when he stopped a suspended driver. Information showed he had been suspended for unpaid fines since January 2016. The 45 year old man from Holland Landing was charged with Driver Under Suspension. The vehicle was towed as all 3 occupants were suspended drivers.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On August 2, 2017 at 8:10 am, the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles. The collision occurred on Industrial Parkway at Adjala-Tecumseth Townline in Alliston. The collision involved a small car travelling northbound on Adjala-Tecumseth Townline that entered into the intersection at Industrial Parkway and was struck by a pickup truck that was travelling westbound on Industrial Parkway. The Nottawasaga OPP completed the investigation and the driver of the pickup truck, a 17 year-old youth has been charged with Careless Driving. The youth will attend a future court date at the Provincial Offences Court in Churchill.