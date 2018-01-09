The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, January 8th, 2018 shortly after 3:00pm Barrie Police officers attended the Busby Center located at 88 Mulcaster Street, in the City of Barrie, in regards to a theft of cell phone and tablet. Video surveillance showed clearly the two suspects conversing while making it clear they noticed the tablet and cellphone unsupervised and charging on a table. The two females positioned themselves strategically with one keeping watch and the other swiping and concealing the property. Both females suddenly stood up together and proceeded to briskly exit the centre together. Due to the advanced security system, the two females were identified by staff and investigating officers. One female was still on scene during police investigation and was subsequently arrested. The 39-year-old Barrie female was charged with two counts of Theft Under $5000 and one count of Breach Probation. The second accused, a 21-year-old Barrie female, was currently wanted by Barrie Police Service for three (3) outstanding warrants and also under investigation for another theft incident. The female met with officers at 3:25am on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 to turn herself in and was charged with Theft Under $5000 x 3, Fail to Attend Court, Fraud Under $5000 x 2, Break and Enter, and Possession Property Obtained by Crime. Both females were held for a bail hearing in Barrie court on Tuesday, January 9th, 2017 to answer to their charges on all incidents.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 25-year-old Alliston man has been charged with Impaired Driving, Fail To Remain At The Scene, Dangerous Operation, Public Mischief and Failure to Provide Blood Sample after a truck struck a house in Bradford. Officers were called early Saturday (January 6) to the home near Wilson and Metcalfe Drives. The truck was found unoccupied, but officers followed a trail of footprints in the snow, and the screams of a man in pain, to the back of the house. They found a man suffering from an injury he claimed was sustained while trying to keep the truck from being stolen. Police believe it was a ruse to avoid being charged.

A 911 hang-up call Monday night (January 8) led South Simcoe Police to a home on Stoney Point Road in Innisfil where the home owner said all was in order. An hour later there was a second 911 call from the same address reporting an assault. Police say a verbal argument between a couple turned into a physical altercation where a man was assaulted. A 50-year-old woman has been charged with Domestic Assault and Uttering Threats. She must reside elsewhere until her court date in February. The victim did not require medical attention.

On Saturday, January 6, just after 1:00 am, a South Simcoe Police officer on general patrol in Bradford noticed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Hudson Crescent. The roads were icy at the time causing the vehicle to “fish tail” nearly hitting the police cruiser. Police stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the male driver, the officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from his breath. A roadside screening test was conducted registering in a ‘fail’. A 53-year-old Bradford man has been charged with Drive Over 80 mgs. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

On Sunday January 7, South Simcoe Police responded to a 2-vehicle collision in the intersection of Dissette Street and Bridge Street in Bradford. During the officer’s investigation, he noted a strong odour of alcohol on one of the driver’s breath. A roadside screening test was conducted registering in a ‘fail. A 43-year-old Kirkfield man has been charged with Drive Over 80 mgs. His car was impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.