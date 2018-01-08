The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police have recently received video surveillance and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects following a theft at Factory Direct. On Monday, December 11, 2017, two suspects entered Factory Direct located at 400 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. Both men had been observed concealing items underneath their clothing and leaving the store without making any attempt to pay for the items. Suspects are described as;

Suspect 1:

Male, white (20 to 25 yrs.)

Medium build, 5’8”

Dark hair

Wearing a black jacket and tan pants.

Suspect 2:

Male, white (25 to 30 yrs.)

Medium build, 5’7”

Tattoo on top of right hand

Wearing a black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black bag.

The surveillance video is of poor quality and does not provide a pure picture of the suspects, although police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspects through their clothing or other descriptive features. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Schaly of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2569, dschaly@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

ORILLIA OPP

On Sunday January 07, 2018 members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery at a Memorial Avenue convenience store the City of Orillia. At approximately 10:30 pm a lone male entered the Memorial Avenue Mac’s convenience store. The male wanted cash and had a brief interaction with the employee. During the incident the suspect indicated he had a firearm although one was not observed. The male fled the area on foot and was last seen on Barrie Road. As a result of this incident the Orillia Crime Unit, Central Region Canine Unit (K9), Central Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) were called in to assist with the investigation. The male is described as:

Caucasian Male

Caucasian Male Over 6’0″ tall

Wearing dark pant and a dark coat with his hood up.

Black and White Shoes

The Orillia Crime Unit along with the Orillia OPP continues to investigate this incident. If anyone recognizes the person in the picture was a witness to this incident or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

WEST PARRY SOUND OPP

On January 4, 2018 at 2:23 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the ice rink on Parry Sound Drive in McDougall Township after receiving a traffic complaint. Investigation has revealed that a male had driven to the rink and upon arrival had interacted with people present at the rink. A call was placed to police after the male was believed to have consumed alcohol. Officers arrived and determined that the male had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation, A 45-year-old man from Parry Sound was charged with Care or Control over 80 mgs; The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 25, 2018.

CENTRAL REGION OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged 587 drivers with impaired driving during its annual Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign (November 24, 2017 – January 2, 2018). An additional 366 drivers were issued a Warn Range Suspension and had their driver’s licence suspended for having a blood alcohol concentration between .05 and .08. By comparison, the OPP charged 623 impaired drivers and issued 407 Warn Range Suspensions during the 2016-2017 Festive RIDE campaign. The OPP remained highly focused on keeping roads safe over the holidays, reflecting on the 44 lives lost in alcohol/drug-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in 2017. Officers conducted more than 9,830 RIDE events throughout the province, surpassing the 7,343 RIDE events conducted over the previous season’s campaign. Over the holidays, OPP Drug Recognition Evaluators (DRE) assisted with the tools and expertise to test for and detect drug impairment in drivers. Of the 587 drivers charged, 29 were charged with drug impairment. While the OPP maintained a heightened focus on impaired drivers during the campaign, officers enforce impaired driving laws around the clock, 365 days a year. In 2017, the OPP charged 4,915 drivers with alcohol-impaired charges and 238 drivers with drug-impaired charges and issued 2,995 Warn Range Suspensions. The OPP is again reminding the public to call 9-1-1 if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. In doing so, you could be saving lives.