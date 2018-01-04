The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police took another impaired driver off the road Tuesday night. A car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Dundonald and Amelia Streets. Officers found the transmission in Park, the motor running and a man sleeping behind the wheel. They say it took some time to awaken the man. When they were able to, they noted obvious signs of impairment. A 31-year-old Barrie man has been charged with Impaired Driving, has his licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Barrie Police are looking for a male suspect after several items were taken from Shoppers Drug Mart on Wellington Street. This was last Saturday morning. Security staff at the store say they man returned after they confronted him, tossed the items on the ground then fled. He’s described as:

white

medium build

dark hair

wearing a grey ‘Volcom’ baseball hat, grey coat, blue jeans and brown shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Moore of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2687, jmoore@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Barrie Police were called early this morning to a Carlton Road residence, in the east end of Barrie, about two males were fighting in the kitchen. Officers say the men, who both lived at the residence, had a disagreement over work. During the altercation, the accused reportedly threatened, punched and pulled a knife on the victim, who was trying to make a late night snack after his work shift. A 25-year-old Barrie man has been charged with Utter Threats, Assault and Assault with a Weapon. The victim did not sustain serious injuries in relation to the fight.

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On January 3, 2018 while on general patrol on the West side of the Town of Midland, an officer from the Midland Police Service, observed an ATV travelling on the roadway without any lights or a permit on the vehicle. The officer activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the ATV failed to stop and sped away from the officer. After a short distance, the ATV got stuck in a snow bank and the driver attempted to take off on foot. The officer arrested the suspect a short distance away and transported him back to the Midland Police Service. The 40-year-old Midland man was charged with Flight While Being Pursued by a Peace Officer, and later released on a Promise to Appear with a date to appear in the Midland Court of Justice on January 18, 2018 at 930am.

DUFFERIN COUNTY OPP

On Thursday January 4, 2018 at approximately 5:46 am, Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a serious personal injury collision on Provincial Highway 10 at Dufferin County Road #10 in Town of Mono. Orangeville Fire Department and Dufferin County Emergency Services also responded. Preliminary investigation reveals 2 vehicle collided head-on. Three injured parties were transported to an area hospital with serious life threatening injuries. Highway 10 between Hockley Road and Dufferin County Road 10 will remain closed in this area for several hours. OPP Technical Traffic Investigators are attending the scene to assist in the investigation